New Preston station Cottam Parkway derailed by funding shortfall

Only around half the funding needed to build a new railway station in suburban Preston is currently available for the long-planned project, the Lancashire Post understands.

The Cottam Parkway stop was first mooted a decade ago to serve the rapidly growing population of the north west of the city.

Earmarked for land between Lea Road and Sidgreaves Lane, the facility would offer passengers journey times of just five minutes into Preston city centre and 20 minutes to Blackpool.

The Treasury announced last week that it was allocating £28.4m to Lancashire County Council to deliver the scheme – located on the South Fylde line – subject to approval of a business case. It followed the completion of the Labour government’s spending review, which was published last month.

Cost estimates back in 2020 put a price tag of £24m on the new station and accompanying park and ride, but the Post has learned that the bill has since soared to more than £55m – approximately double the amount now on the table from the government.

The shortfall – driven at least in part by inflation – means the project is still stuck in the sidings, in spite of the government splashing the cash.

It is understood that the station is at an advanced stage of design and work could begin quickly if the funding could be found in full.

While it is expected that attempts to bridge the financial gap will now be made, the timetable for when the plans will get off the drawing board is far from certain.

Lancashire County Council has been approached for comment by the Post.

County Cllr John Potter, who represents the Preston West division – within which the station would be built – says the situation is “a mess”.

He has been a vocal critic of what he sees as a lack of facilities for new arrivals in the North West Preston area, where around 5,500 homes are due to be built between the mid-2010s and mid-2030s.

“This just sounds like another [instance] where residents are expecting something, then a whole load of delays happen – and then the excuses seem to come forward. So we need to get to the truth of which figure is right when it comes to the cost.

“But regardless of that, we need this infrastructure in North West Preston to facilitate all those houses.

“This just feeds into that narrative of ‘nothing’s going get done here’ – whether it’s schools, the railway station or whatever.

“We cannot allow North West Preston to just be homes and not have the infrastructure it requires,” County Cllr Potter added.

The area is yet to see two primary schools and a secondary facility promised as part of a masterplan for the development of that part of the city.

Funding was previously allocated for the Cottam Parkway project via the last government’s Transforming Cities Fund back in 2020.

Lancashire County Council was awarded £40m for a series of schemes, having originally bid for £182m to deliver a much larger suite of transport packages.

Within the allocation it did receive, £22.3m was earmarked for the new suburban station, with a further £2.1m due to be contributed from the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal – the government-backed plan to deliver the infrastructure needed to facilitate the building of 17,000 new homes in the wider area.

The rest of the Transforming Cities money was reserved for projects including the revamp of Friargate and Ringway in Preston city centre, which have since been delivered.

However, it is unclear whether – and how – the tranche of cash intended for the station was ultimately used, or even whether the money announced by the Treasury last week is a renouncement of any part of the Transforming Cities Fund allocation.

In June 2022, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet gave the go-ahead to the advertisement of a contract to deliver the primary elements of the scheme before any detailed designs had been drawn up – described then as an “innovative” approach intended to make the scheme easier and more cost effective to realise.

It is not known whether that contract was ultimately awarded – there appears to be no record of it on the county council’s decisions log – but work never began and a suggested opening date for the station of 2024 came and went.

In announcing a broader £301m nationwide package of transport schemes – of which Cottam Parkway was a part – transport secretary Heidi Alexander said last week:

“This investment is a step toward building a transport system that serves every corner of England and Wales, especially in areas that have been overlooked for far too long.

“This isn’t just about faster journeys – it’s about unlocking growth, creating new jobs, and laying the groundwork for a more connected country.”

STATION VISION

It is estimated that around 500,000 journeys a year would start or end at Cottam Parkway each year.

The station would have a catchment area of around 12,000 households across Cottam, Ingol and Lea and would feature:

***A station building with ticket hall, passenger waiting area, toilet facilities, staffroom and plant room.

***Two single-face platforms, 210-metres long and able to accommodate eight-carriage trains, with passenger waiting shelters.

***A station footbridge and associated stairs and lifts to enable level platform-to-platform access, along with a secondary means of escape from the platforms.

***A surface-level car park with 250 spaces, including electric vehicle charging points for at least 38 of them.

***The possibility of adding a further 55 spaces at ground level or creating an additional 134 parking spots by constructing a single-decked multi storey.

***Bus stop bays within the central forecourt, next to the station building, to accommodate local bus services.

***An access road cutting across Sidgreaves Lane – where a new T-junction is proposed – and continuing east, parallel to the new station car park, culminating in a turning area for station pick-up and drop-off.

***A segregated cycle track and footpath along a section of the existing Sidgreaves Lane and over the Quaker Bridge, linking into Preston’s local cycle network on the Preston Western Distributor Road and along Darkinson Lane.

Source: Lancashire County Council