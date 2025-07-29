Bus lane and one-way changes planned for Preston city centre

A bus-only route in Preston city centre is set to be shortened - and a one-way system reversed - under plans being considered by highways bosses.

The changes have been proposed to help accommodate the traffic that will be generated by the city’s new youth zone, Vault, which is due to open later this year.

If approved, the stretch of Tithebarn Street currently covered by a so-called ‘bus gate’ - which outlaws all traffic except buses, taxis, cycles and other authorised vehicles - will be reduced.

The starting point for the restriction would remain the road’s junction with Old Vicarage - but the ban would end at Crooked Lane, rather than continuing through to Lord Street, as it does currently.

The bus gate on Tithebarn Street would still start here - at the junction with Old Vicarage... | Google

...but the short stretch from Crooked Lane to Lord Street - in front of the under-construction youth zone - would be removed | National World

Meanwhile, Crooked Lane itself, which is a one-way street running from opposite the bus station through to Lancaster Road - emerging in front of Amounderness House and the town hall - would see traffic flowing in the opposite direction instead.

The changes would create a circular travelling option introduced from - and back to - Lancaster Road, via Crooked Lane, Tithebarn Street and Lord Street.

Under the changes, traffic would flow in the opposite direction to the way it does currently along Crooked Lane | Google

Outlining its reasons for the proposal, Lancashire County Council says the overhaul is designed to “allow better access to the new [youth zone] facilities”. It explains that Crooked Lane is too narrow to permit two-way traffic.

A separate plan suggests introducing short-stay parking space on Crooked Lane to enable the dropping off and collection of children attending the youth zone. Waiting would be limited to 30 minutes, with no return allowed within three hours.

A disabled parking bay would be installed on Tithebarn Street “to aid mobility-impaired” youth zone users.

Both sets of proposals are now open to public consultation. Comments can be emailed to [email protected], by 22nd August - quoting reference LSG4\894.21004\AFR in relation to the bus gate and one-way changes, and LSG4\894.21005\AFR to respond to the parking plans.