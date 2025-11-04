Low-flying RAF helicopters to thunder through Lancs skies on month-long military exercise
The exercise - named Pinion Titan - is one of the largest airborne military exercises conducted by UK forces this year.
Several types of helicopters, including the heavy-lift Chinook and two squadrons of Wildcats, will be involved in the exercise and should be visible around the North West at some point in the coming weeks.
The exercise could see up to 10 low-flying helicopters travelling in formation around parts of the UK, operating at any time, day or night.
Check out the RAF post below for a preview of what to expect...
The Ministry of Defence says the exercise will take place from Monday, November 3 to Wednesday, December 3.
The exercises will be taking place from Dorset to Edinburgh as part of one of the largest airborne military exercises in Britain this year.