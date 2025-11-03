A man is fighting for his life after being knocked down by a van in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the scene near the Docks in Port Way where the man, aged in his 20s, was struck by a Mercedes Box van outside JD gym at around 8.23am on Friday (October 31).

The air ambulance attended and he was taken to hospital with a serious head injury. His condition is described as critical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to the scene in Port Way where the man, aged in his 20s, was struck by a Mercedes Box van outside JD gym at around 8.23am on Friday (October 31). The air ambulance attended and he was taken to hospital with a serious head injury. His condition is described as critical. | Submitted

Lancashire Police said the driver stopped at the scene and no arrests were made. An investigation is ongoing and the force is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with footage to get in touch.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for CCTV and dashcam footage following a serious collision in Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our officers were called to Port Way at 8.23am on Friday (October 31) following reports a Mercedes Box van had collided with a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with a head injury. His condition is described as critical.

“As a result of this collision a man has been left with a very serious injury, and our thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this time.

“We are now investigating the exact circumstances which led to the collision and we would ask any witnesses or anyone with footage which could assist our enquiries to make contact us as soon as possible.”

You can email [email protected] or call 101 and quote log 210 of October 31, 2025.