Police stop 64 vehicles in South Ribble - this is why

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 16th Feb 2025, 11:09 BST

Police stopped 64 vehicles in South Ribble for speed checks earlier this week.

Updating the public on their findings, South Ribble Police said that it was ‘great news’.

A speed check carried out at Coote Lane in Farrington received a perfect score as all 64 vehicles checked were following the speed limit.

A speed check carried out at Coote Lane in Farrington received a perfect score as all 64 vehicles checked were following the speed limit. | South Ribble Police

On Carwood Road/The Cawsey police monitored 217 vehicles with just one speeder.

They said: “That’s 99.5% of drivers keeping our roads safe!”

The Lancashire Road Safety Partnership (LRSP) is made up of individual organisations who work together to support effective coordination, and delivery of safer roads activity across Lancashire to reduce road casualties.

Anyone wishing report speeding concerns can do so HERE.

