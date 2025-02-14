The M60 is set for traffic disruption next week as some lanes will close overnight for two weeks.

The M60 junction 27 to 1 will be closed both ways overnight from Monday, February 17, to Sunday, March 2 from 10pm to 6am.

This is to enable Network Rail to safely complete a final part of maintenance work to StockportViaduct.

The M60 near the Trafford Centre | Maps

The work has involved removing overgrown vegetation, clearing graffiti and repairing some of the viaduct’s 11 million bricks. Since starting the project last year, work has been completed on 23 of the viaduct’s 26 spans.

Stockport viaduct seen from vantage point over M6 | Network Rail

Later this month, engineers will abseil down the viaduct above the motorway to complete work to the remaining arches.

A clearly signed diversion via the A560 and A5145 will be used during Network Rail’s work.

Drivers are being advised to allow extra time to complete journeys.