Police release image of shocking aftermath of M61 drunk driver's collision with skip wagon
Lancs Road Police released the image yesterday showing a white van with its front completely mangled.
The had received a call stating that the van was weaving on the M6 and M61 motorway.
A spokesperson for the police said: “This van was reported for weaving on the M6 and M61 motorway.
“Patrols made to the M61 just before it collided with a skip wagon and then failed to stop at the accident.”
They added that the vehicle was stopped and the driver arrested after providing alcohol reading more than twice the limit.
