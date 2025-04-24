Police release image of shocking aftermath of M61 drunk driver's collision with skip wagon

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 24th Apr 2025, 10:31 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 10:32 BST
Police have released a shocking image of the aftermath of a drunk driver's collision with a skip wagon.

Lancs Road Police released the image yesterday showing a white van with its front completely mangled.

Police have released this image to show the shocking aftermath of a drunk driver's collision with a skip wagon on the M61. | Lancs Road Police

The had received a call stating that the van was weaving on the M6 and M61 motorway.

A spokesperson for the police said: “This van was reported for weaving on the M6 and M61 motorway.

“Patrols made to the M61 just before it collided with a skip wagon and then failed to stop at the accident.”

They added that the vehicle was stopped and the driver arrested after providing alcohol reading more than twice the limit.

News you can trust since 1886
