Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released a shocking image of the aftermath of a drunk driver's collision with a skip wagon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancs Road Police released the image yesterday showing a white van with its front completely mangled.

Police have released this image to show the shocking aftermath of a drunk driver's collision with a skip wagon on the M61. | Lancs Road Police

Read More Shocking image shows aftermath of crash caused by drunk driver on the M6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The had received a call stating that the van was weaving on the M6 and M61 motorway.

A spokesperson for the police said: “This van was reported for weaving on the M6 and M61 motorway.

“Patrols made to the M61 just before it collided with a skip wagon and then failed to stop at the accident.”

They added that the vehicle was stopped and the driver arrested after providing alcohol reading more than twice the limit.