Shocking image shows aftermath of crash caused by drunk driver on the M6
The shocking image shows the aftermath of a car crash which happened on the M6 southbound near to the J33 earlier today.
Luckily, no-one was seriously injured.
A spokesperson for Lancs Road Police said: “This is the result of drink driving from an RTC earlier this afternoon on the M6 southbound near to J33.
“Fortunately no serious injuries and no other vehicles were involved.”
They added: “Although, the driver provided a roadside breath sample more than 3x legal alcohol limit.”
For drink driving in the UK, the maximum penalty is six months imprisonment, an unlimited fine, and a driving ban of at least one year (or three years if convicted twice in 10 years.
