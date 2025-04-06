Shocking image shows aftermath of crash caused by drunk driver on the M6

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 6th Apr 2025, 17:02 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2025, 17:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Lancs Road Police have released an image of a road traffic collision caused by a drunk driver.

The shocking image shows the aftermath of a car crash which happened on the M6 southbound near to the J33 earlier today.

Police have released the following image of a crash that was caused by a drink driver on the M6 to deter others.Police have released the following image of a crash that was caused by a drink driver on the M6 to deter others.
Police have released the following image of a crash that was caused by a drink driver on the M6 to deter others. | Lancs Road Police

Luckily, no-one was seriously injured.

A spokesperson for Lancs Road Police said: “This is the result of drink driving from an RTC earlier this afternoon on the M6 southbound near to J33.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Fortunately no serious injuries and no other vehicles were involved.”

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

They added: “Although, the driver provided a roadside breath sample more than 3x legal alcohol limit.”

For drink driving in the UK, the maximum penalty is six months imprisonment, an unlimited fine, and a driving ban of at least one year (or three years if convicted twice in 10 years.

Related topics:LancashirePoliceDrivingTravelAlcohol

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice