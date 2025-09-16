Police issue statement on why M60 was shut in both directions causing major delays
Earlier this morning there were up to two hour delays after the M60 closed in both directions between J6 (#Sale) and J8 (#Carrington) due to a police-led incident.
Closures were put in place earlier between junctions 6 and 8, which have since reopened.
Updating members of the public a spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Police said: “Following an earlier police incident, the M60 has now re-opened between junctions 6 and 8.
“We thank the public for their patience while this work was carried out.”
Motorists should still expect delays of at least an hour in both directions and, where possible, avoid the area.