GMP have issued a statement on why a motorway was closed in both directions today.

Earlier this morning there were up to two hour delays after the M60 closed in both directions between J6 (#Sale) and J8 (#Carrington) due to a police-led incident.

A spokesperson for GMP said that a man has been safely taken from the area and is now in the care of medical professionals | motorwaycameras.co.uk

Officers and emergency services responded to the incident on the M60.

Closures were put in place earlier between junctions 6 and 8, which have since reopened.

Updating members of the public a spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Police said: “Following an earlier police incident, the M60 has now re-opened between junctions 6 and 8.

“A man has been safely taken from the area and is now in the care of medical professionals.

“We thank the public for their patience while this work was carried out.”

Motorists should still expect delays of at least an hour in both directions and, where possible, avoid the area.