There are currently one hour delays on the M60 in both directions following a police-led incident.

Earlier this morning there were up to two hour delays after the M60 closed in both directions between J6 (#Sale) and J8 (#Carrington) due to a police-led incident.

Traffic queueing on the M60 this morning - police have closed both carriageways between junction 6 for Sale and junction 8 for Carrington | motorwaycameras.co.uk

Heavy delays are still in police as police remain on the scene.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The #M60 is now open ANTI-CLOCKWISE between J8 (#Sale) and J6 (#Carrington) following a police-led incident.

“The clockwise carriageway is also in the process of lifting.”

A spokesperson for GMP added: “Officers and emergency services are currently responding to an incident on the M60.

“There are closures in place between junctions 6 and 8, and drivers should consider alternate routes.We thank people for their patience as this work is carried out.”

There are delays of at least an hour in both directions.

Motorists should avoid the area where possible.