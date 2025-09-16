Breaking

M6 delays after lorry breaks down between Preston and Wigan

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 16th Sep 2025, 09:43 BST
Drivers are facing delays on the M6 after a lorry broke down during rush hour this morning.

There were queues on the southbound carriageway after the incident between J27 for Standish and J26 for the Orrell Interchange.

Drivers are facing rush hour delays on the M6 due to a broken down lorry on the southbound carriageway between J27 for Standish and J26 for the Orrell Interchange this morningplaceholder image
Drivers are facing rush hour delays on the M6 due to a broken down lorry on the southbound carriageway between J27 for Standish and J26 for the Orrell Interchange this morning | National Highways

Lane one of four was closed while the broken down HGV was recovered. The scene is now clear and all lanes are open.

National Highways North West say there are still ‘residual delays’ of around 30 minutes on the affected stretch of motorway.

Related topics:PrestonLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice