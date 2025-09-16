M6 delays after lorry breaks down between Preston and Wigan

Drivers are facing delays on the M6 after a lorry broke down during rush hour this morning.

There were queues on the southbound carriageway after the incident between J27 for Standish and J26 for the Orrell Interchange.

Lane one of four was closed while the broken down HGV was recovered. The scene is now clear and all lanes are open.

National Highways North West say there are still ‘residual delays’ of around 30 minutes on the affected stretch of motorway.