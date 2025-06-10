Police have closed Fleetwood Road at Greenhalgh at the Junction 3 roundabout on M55 due to a road traffic collision.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We want to update you and let you know that Fleetwood Road at Greenhalgh has been closed at the Junction 3 roundabout on M55 due to a road traffic collision.

Police have closed Fleetwood Road at Greenhalgh at the Junction 3 roundabout on M55 due to a road traffic collision. | Google

“This will affect traffic coming from the Kirkham direction to go Eastbound on M55. We anticipate that the road will be closed for a short amount of time, whilst we clear the road. In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”

They added: “We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening, and we’ll update you here once the road is open. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”