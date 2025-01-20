Permanent lane closure in place from Asda to the Bacup Road junction in Rawtenstall

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:34 GMT
Changes to the road layout on St Mary's Way in Rawtenstall have started to take shape this week.

From today a permanent lane closure will be put in place southbound from the Asda junction to the Bacup Road junction.

This work will take place on Monday and Tuesday at off-peak times between 9am and 3.30pm to minimise disruption as much as possible.

A permanent lane closure has been put in place southbound from the Asda junction to the Bacup Road junction.
A permanent lane closure has been put in place southbound from the Asda junction to the Bacup Road junction. | Google

Construction a further lane will be closed on this section of road, temporarily reducing travel southbound to one lane only.

“We understand the frustration that roadworks can cause and apologise for any inconvenience while these essential improvements take place.”

These improvements are being delivered by Lancashire County Council on behalf of Rossendale Borough Council as part of the Rawtenstall Masterplan and are designed to relieve congestion and improve traffic flow once complete.

Related topics:Lancashire

