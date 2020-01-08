Parking restrictions planned for streets near Royal Preston Hospital

Restrictions look set to be brought in to stop people parking on residential streets near Royal Preston Hospital.

A report going before Lancashire County Council's cabinet next week recommends bringing in new restrictions to discourage problem parking.



It outlines the results of public consultation into plans to introduce new restrictions on 10 roads following complaints from residents.



The report says 'indiscriminate and obstructive parking' by staff, patients and visitors is making it difficult for vehicles to move along roads, and negotiate junctions.

There are also problems with safety at junctions due to sightlines being obscured, issues for residents getting into and out of their driveways, and particular difficulties for larger delivery and refuse vehicles.



Most of the proposed restrictions are focused around junctions and aim to prevent daytime parking on weekdays.

However there would also be restrictions on two narrow roads where obstruction is a problem, Fairways and The Paddock, to prevent waiting at any time.

Consultation took place between August and September with 36 responses received.

Nineteen declared an objection, and 13 expressed support, with others raising no objection or bringing up further issues. Some respondents said the proposals would just move the problem elsewhere, not go far enough - or prevent people visiting houses in the neighbourhood.



John Davies, head of highways, said: "There are pressures on parking in many residential areas, but where problems are reported we have a duty to investigate.



"The issues around Royal Preston Hospital are caused by staff, patients, and visitors parking in residential streets in large numbers, resulting in obstructions and safety issues.



"The aim of these proposed restrictions is therefore to improve the situation for all vehicles which need to use these roads for access during the day, while still allowing residents to be able to park in the evening and overnight."

Police warned last month they would start fining drivers who parked in dangerous positions near the hospital.

The meeting of the county council's cabinet is due to take place at 2pm on Thursday January 16.

The streets in the report are Churchfield, Fairways, The Paddock, Haighton Court, Levensgarth Avenue, Tower Green, St Clare;s Avenue and Francis Close.