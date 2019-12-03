Fines announced for dangerous parking around Royal Preston Hospital

Cars parked dangerously or causing an obstruction around residential areas near Royal Preston Hospital are to be slapped with fines.

Police have announced the new measures which will see drivers who have left their vehicles parked in dangerous positions hit with a £100 fine and three points on their licence.

Meanwhile ‘unnecessary obstruction’ and ‘wilful obstruction of the highway’ will both see fines of £30 left on windscreens.

A message from Preston Police Neighbourhood Team was shared by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in an internal weekly newsletter addressed to staff and patients at Preston Hospital.

It says: “It has been brought to our attention that over the last few months the number of vehicles causing an obstruction, parking dangerously or illegally around the residential areas of the hospital is at an all-time high.

"This is causing much distress to the local residents who are in some cases finding their driveways obstructed or vehicles damaged.

"While we appreciate the majority of staff use the areas politely and park sensibly, there are a small minority that don’t.”

The letter goes on to say that neighbourhood police teams will be patrolling the area in hi-vis jackets dishing out fixed penalty notices as of Monday, December 9.

They will be looking for cars causing an obstruction or parking dangerously.

The letter continues: “This includes blocking a whole pavement so there is no access for prams or wheelchairs, blocking private driveways and parking dangerously where there is no visibility at junctions.”