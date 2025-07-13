Three months of motorway repairs are set to cause a headache for motorists.

Bridge repairs on the M62 Risley Manse Bridge between junctions 10 to 11 (A574 Warrington Road) will run from this month until early October 2025.

Works will include replacing bridge joints and carrying out concrete repairs underneath the structure.

A spokesperson for National Highways North West said: “We’ll be carrying out essential repairs to the Risley Manse bridge, which carries the A574 Warrington Road over the M62 between junctions 10 and 11.”

They added: “To keep everyone safe while we work, there will be traffic restrictions in place.

“Thank you for your patience while we carry out this important work.”

