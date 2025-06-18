Work to tackle congestion at one of the key gateway junctions into two Lancashire towns will begin next month.

The £30m project at junction 5 of the M65 near Guide will include widening the roundabout and sliproads, installing new traffic lights and improving cycling and walking routes around Blackburn and Darwen.

A £30 million project to tackle M65 congestion will start next month. | National Highways

The move followed the scheme being given planning permission to proceed in August, but has sparked traffic concerns.

The works to Junction 5 of the M65 include:

Widening the roundabout to provide three lanes.

Widening the M65 eastbound exit to provide three lanes.

Widening the M65 eastbound and westbound entry slip roads to two lanes.

Widening the A6077 approach to three lanes at the roundabout.

Widening the B6232 Haslingden road approach at the roundabout.

Re-marking the M65 westbound exit slip road to allow both lanes to be used for traffic travelling towards Blackburn.

New intelligent traffic lights on the roundabout linking to the Guide junction.

Conservative councillor Paul Marrow said: “The council are obviously pressing ahead with this project.

"It's going to be at traffic nightmare around the Haslingden Road junction.

“There are already concerns about the safety of the M65.

“If the new warehousing planned for junction 3 goes ahead the congestion on this motorway is going to be horrendous.”