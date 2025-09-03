Motorists have been advised to plan their journey accordingly as a lane closure is still in place on the M6 .

The M6 was closed northbound between junction 34 (near Halton, Lancaster) and junction 35 for most of yesterday due to an overturned lorry and fuel spill.

Diversion routes were put in place as Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service dealt with the scene.

National Highways Traffic Officers also assisted with traffic management as the southbound carriageway had also a lane 3 closure in place.

The driver of the HGV suffered arm and rib injuries and was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 2.26am to the northbound carriageway of the M6 between junctions 34 and 35, to a report of a road traffic collision.

“Our officers attended and found that an HGV had overturned and collided with the central reservation. No other vehicle was involved.”

Providing an update this morning they said: “We let you know earlier that the M6 was closed northbound between junction 34 (near Halton, Lancaster) and junction 35 due to an overturned lorry and fuel spill.

“We can now update you and let you know that lane 3 in both directions is closed, however lanes 1 and 2 are open.“