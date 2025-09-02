I've seen it all now - motorists left in disbelief after spotting person riding mobility scooter on M6
Posting on a public Facebook group a shocked motorist who had witnessed the incident unfold said: “I have seen it all now - a person on a mobility scooter on the slip road at Tickled Trout heading north on the M6.”
The post attracted a flurry of mixed comments with one person joking that they had perhaps called at Forton services for a Greggs, while another added aske. d “Where are the motorway police?”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed they had received reports of a man riding a mobility scooter.
They said: “We received a report at 6.25pm yesterday of a man riding a mobility scooter on the slip road of the M6.
“Officers attended but the rider had left the scene.
“It is not thought that the mobility scooter entered the motorway network.”