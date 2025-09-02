Motorists were left looking on in disbelief after spotting a person riding mobility scooter on the M6.

Posting on a public Facebook group a shocked motorist who had witnessed the incident unfold said: “I have seen it all now - a person on a mobility scooter on the slip road at Tickled Trout heading north on the M6.”

Motorists left in disbelief after spotting person riding mobility scooter on M6 (picture for illustration purposes only). | Pexels

The post attracted a flurry of mixed comments with one person joking that they had perhaps called at Forton services for a Greggs, while another added aske. d “Where are the motorway police?”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed they had received reports of a man riding a mobility scooter.

They said: “We received a report at 6.25pm yesterday of a man riding a mobility scooter on the slip road of the M6.

“Officers attended but the rider had left the scene.

“It is not thought that the mobility scooter entered the motorway network.”