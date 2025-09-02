The M6 in Lancashire is closed northbound between junction 34 (near Halton, Lancaster) and junction 35 due to an overturned lorry and fuel spill.

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on the scene to assist with traffic management.

The southbound carriageway has also a lane 3 closure in place.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “ We want to update you and let you know that M6 northbound is currently closed in the Bolton-le-Sands area between junctions 34 and 35 due to a road traffic collision.

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we clear the road. In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”

Diversion route

Road users are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs'.

Exit M6 J34, at the traffic signals turn left onto the A683.

Follow A683 through Caton, Claughton, Hornby, Melling, Tunstall, Nether Burrow.

At the junction with the A65 turn left towards Kirkby Lonsdale . Proceed along the A65 past Kirkby Lonsdale through the village of Lupton.

The M6 is also closed northbound J36-J39 for planned works overnight.