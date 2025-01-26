Met Office issues second yellow weather warning for Lancashire as strong winds set to cause more havoc
Storm Éowyn blew in on Friday bringing with it disruption and destruction across Lancashire, forcing schools to close and travel to be suspended.
In an updated yellow weather warning, the Met Office has further extended the warning for wind for most of today.
A further period of strong south to southeasterly winds accompanied by some heavy rain is expected to move into the southwest this morning, which will then spread to other southern and western areas through the day.
Winds are likely to gust 50 to 60 mph quite widely, and around some exposed coasts and hills gusts to 70 mph.
Strong winds are likely to cause some disruption with delays to bus and train journeys alongside power cuts.
It is also likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
What Should I Do?
Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.
The yellow weather warning will be in effect until 5pm this evening.
