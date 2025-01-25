Where and when winds of up to 70mph will hit Lancashire as fresh weather warning issued

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Jan 2025, 14:29 BST
Strong winds of up to 70mph are forecast to batter parts of Lancashire on Sunday - here’s what you need to know.

A yellow weather warning, which comes into force at 8am and ends at 3pm on Sunday, has been issued by the Met Office.

The alert covers Blackpool, Fleetwood, Thornton, Cleveleys, Lytham, St Annes, Kirkham, Knott End and Heysham.

Strong winds of up to 70mph are forecast to batter parts of Lancashire on SundayStrong winds of up to 70mph are forecast to batter parts of Lancashire on Sunday
Strong winds of up to 70mph are forecast to batter parts of Lancashire on Sunday | Met Office

Residents have been urged to prepare for delays to road, rail, air and ferry services as winds of up to 70mph hit the coast.

Forecasters warned power cuts and the loss of other services such as mobile phone coverage was also possible.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “ A further period of strong south to southeasterly winds accompanied by some heavy rain is expected to move into the southwest on Sunday morning, then spread to other southern and western areas through the day.

“Winds are likely to gust 50 to 60 mph quite widely, and around some exposed coasts and hills gusts to 70 mph are possible.”

What should I expect?

  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
  • It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
  • Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
  • Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
  • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
