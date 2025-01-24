Preston College students sent home from lessons early as Storm Éowyn gathers force
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Students in Preston have been sent home from their college lessons for safety fears.
Having already caused roofs to blow off, trees to fall over and travel cancellations across Lancashire, Storm Éowyn has forced Preston College to stop teaching earlier than expected.
Issuing a statement on their social media feeds, the post read: “IMPORTANT:
“In response to the increasing winds and with a view maintaining the safety of our college community, we have taken the decision to close the College for the remainder of the day.
“Students have been asked to travel home safely.
The yellow weather warning is in force until 10pm this evening.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.