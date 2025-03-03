Driver killed in bollard crash outside Preston Spar store was local man in his early 70s

A man who died after crashing into a bollard outside a shop in Preston was in his early 70s and from the local area, say police.

Emergency services attended the scene and tried to revive the man after he hit a bollard at the junction of Woodplumpton Road and Cadley Causeway at around 8.40am yesterday.

In an update today, Lancashire Police said the driver, aged in his early 70s, was found unresponsive at the wheel. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Cadley Causeway was closed for around four hours whilst investigation work was conducted. Lancashire Police said the man’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police at the scene in Woodplumpton Road on Sunday morningPolice at the scene in Woodplumpton Road on Sunday morning
Police at the scene in Woodplumpton Road on Sunday morning | Submitted

The force is appealing for any witnesses who have not already spoken to officers to get in touch, while detectives from the Serious Investigation Unit are seeking anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information and footage following a fatal collision in Fulwood.

“At 8.40am on Sunday (March 2) we were called to Woodplumpton Road following reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision.

“Emergency services attended and found the driver of a car had collided with a bollard outside the Spar convenience store at the junction with Cadley Causeway.

“The driver was unresponsive at the scene and despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead soon after his arrival at hospital. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“Cadley Causeway remained closed for approximately four hours whilst investigation work was conducted.”

DS Matt Davidson, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, added: "First and foremost our thoughts are with the family of the man involved in the collision this morning. They are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“I am now asking for any witnesses who have not been spoken to by officers at the scene to make contact with us. Likewise, anyone who has any CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident is encouraged to come forward to assist us investigate what happened."

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit online at [email protected] or by calling 101. Quote log 306 of March 2, 2025.

