Major announcement about Preston and Chorley bus strike next week

A bus drivers’ strike that threatened to disrupt services across Central Lancashire next week has been called off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach staff at depots in Preston in Chorley - and who are members of the Unite union - had threatened to walk out between Monday 29th September and Sunday 5th October.

That action - and a further stoppage planned from 13th-19th October - will not now take place after an improved pay offer from the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dispute was over claims by the union that Stagecoach drivers in the area were being paid £2.13 an hour less than their counterparts at Arriva.

Stagecoach told the Lancashire Post last week that had the drivers accepted a previous offer, it would have amounted to a 40 per cent increase over the four years to May 2026.

Unite said services would be severely disrupted by the strike, although the firm said it was putting contingency plans in place.

Speaking on Friday, Unite regional officer Michael Woods said: “Following an improved offer from Stagecoach, Unite has suspended strikes in order to ballot our members.”