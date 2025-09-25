Stagecoach claims striking Preston and Chorley drivers rejected generous pay rise

Stagecoach services will be hit by strike action from Preston and Chorley depot drivers next week | .

A bus company whose drivers in Preston and Chorley are set to strike over pay next week says it has offered them what amounts to a 40 percent wage increase over the course of four years.

Stagecoach services across Central Lancashire will be disrupted by the planned walkout between Monday 29th September and Sunday 5th October.

The Unite union says the firm’s drivers in the area are paid £2.13 an hour less than those employed by rival bus operator Arriva.

However, Stagecoach claims union members have rejected a deal that the union itself had backed – and which compares favourably with wages for other driving jobs.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We have worked closely with union representatives to try to agree a pay deal for drivers at our Preston and Chorley depots. Throughout this process, we have done our utmost to present an offer that meets their expectations.

“Had the union members chosen to accept the deal that was strongly recommended by their trade union, then between 1st May, 2022 and 1st May, 2026, pay would have increased by 40 percent. Such an increase not only significantly exceeds wage inflation in other driving roles, but also other shift work jobs such as policing and nursing.

“We will continue to work constructively to reach a resolution, but any offer must also be affordable for the long-term sustainability of the region’s bus network. Higher pay demands can have implications on the cost and scope of the services we can offer to our local communities.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service approached Unite for comment on the firm’s claims.

In a statement issued earlier this month, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: Stagecoach could “absolutely afford to table an offer that tackles the unfair disparities within the region”.

The union described the comp[any as “a highly profitable firm, with figures from last year showing it recorded a total operating profit of £51.1m – up from £33.1m – and a profit before taxation of £47.6m”.

It also warned that the strike – and another planned to take place between 13th and 19th October – will mean services are “severely disrupted” Unite threatened to “intensify” its action if the matter is not resolved.

Regional officer Mike Woods said: “Stagecoach is entirely responsible for the disruption that will be caused. It could have put forward an offer that addresses our members’ legitimate concerns but has refused to. Industrial action can still be avoided but that will require Stagecoach tabling an acceptable offer.”

The Stagecoach spokesperson said that “contingency plans” were being prepared which would allow the firm “to operate as many services for our customers as possible in the event the union presses ahead with the unnecessary strike action”.

“All service information will be available on the Stagecoach website,” they added.