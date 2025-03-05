Drivers are facing long delays after the M61 was closed as a coach caught fire.

The M61 is closed is closed on the northbound carriageway between J1 and J2 for the M60.

Traffic has been stopped on the busy motorway and a closure put in place while emergency servces are at the scene.

Fire crews and police are currentlymanaging the incident.

All passengers and the driver of the coach have been safely evacuated after it caught fire on the slip road between the M60 and M61 northbound at around 6.40pm.

According to traffic updates there are 'long delays' this evening and congestion backed up on the M60 anti-clockwise to J17 for Prestwich.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service have put out the flames and making the vehicle safe.

Police have started to turn traffic around on the M61 and put a diversion in place to try and ease congestion.

National Highways said: "The M61 remains CLOSED northbound between J1 and J2 M60 Bolton for recovery and clear up works following a coach fire."

Diversion Routes

Leave the M61 southbound at junction 13.

At M60 J13/A572 roundabout, take the second exit onto A575 northbound and follow for 1.9 km.

At A575/A580 junction, turn left on to A580 eastbound and follow for 2.3 km.

At A580/A577 junction, turn right onto the A577 northbound and follow for 1.5 km.

At A577/A5082 junction, turn right onto A5082 northbound and follow for 2.2 km.

At A5082/A6 junction, turn left onto A6 westbound and follow.

At A6/Watergate Lane Roundabout, take the second exit leading to M61.

At Watergate Lane/M61 J4 roundabout, take the first exit and rejoin the M61 northbound.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs.