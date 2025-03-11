What the M6 is like right now after Lancashire lorry crash and 20 hour closure in Preston
Northbound lanes 1 to 3 reopened at around 8am, after the carriageway was closed overnight for resurfacing and barrier repairs between J31 (Samlesbury) and J32 (M55).
Lane 4 in both directions was also closed while repairs to the damaged central reservation were completed this morning. Both lanes are now open.
There was still some traffic in the area, warned Lancashire Police, but congestion has eased and traffic is moving freely - both on the motorway and the A6, which had been used as a diversion route through Preston.
Lancashire Police said the lorry driver was taken to hospital after crashing into the central reservation in Preston at around 1pm yesterday.
The crash caused a diesel spillage and damage to the barriers, which led to a complex recovery and clean-up which took nearly 20 hours. Resurfacing works were completed overnight but repairs to the central reservation were ongoing during morning rush hour.
At 7am, traffic monitoring services Inrix reported: “Severe delays due to emergency resurfacing and barrier repairs from J31 A59 Preston New Road (Samlesbury) to J32 M55 (Broughton Interchange).