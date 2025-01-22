M6 crash causes 45 minute delays and backlog of congestion

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 17:03 BST
A collision on the M6 is causing a backlog of traffic and delays of 45 minutes

Two lanes of four are closed on thM6 northbound between J21A and J22 near Warrington due to a road traffic collision.

Delays are in excess of 45 minutes and congestion of approx. 9 miles.

