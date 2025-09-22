Blackburn with Darwen Council has issued a ‘don’t park you care there’ message to motorists as resurfacing works get underway.

Resurfacing works starting today and into the next two weeks mean that some roads will be out of bounds for motorists.

Streets affected include:

Bank Hey Lane North - 22 - 26 September.

Preston Old Road (Feniscliffe Drive to Cecilia Road - 23 - 26 September.

Gainsborough Avenue - 29 September - 3 October.

Cheltenham Road - 29 September - 6 October.

Harcourt Road - 29 September - 6 October.

A spokesperson for the council said: “If you live or park on these streets, please don't leave your car there during the dates noted below.

“If vehicles are found to be in the way, the work could be rescheduled or even cancelled.

“If you need access to an affected premises, this may be possible at times, with agreement from the Traffic Management Officer.”

They added that all residents affected have received letters and signs would be put up in advance.