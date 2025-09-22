Don't park your car there - council issues warning to motorists as resurfacing works begin

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 16:00 BST
Blackburn with Darwen Council has issued a ‘don’t park you care there’ message to motorists as resurfacing works get underway.

Resurfacing works starting today and into the next two weeks mean that some roads will be out of bounds for motorists.

They added that all residents affected have received letters and signs would be put up in advance.

Blackburn with Darwen Council has issued a 'don't park you care there' message to motorists as resurfacing works get underway across various roads.
Blackburn with Darwen Council has issued a ‘don’t park you care there’ message to motorists as resurfacing works get underway across various roads. | Google

Streets affected include:

Bank Hey Lane North - 22 - 26 September.

Preston Old Road (Feniscliffe Drive to Cecilia Road - 23 - 26 September.

Gainsborough Avenue - 29 September - 3 October.

Cheltenham Road - 29 September - 6 October.

Harcourt Road - 29 September - 6 October.

A spokesperson for the council said: “If you live or park on these streets, please don't leave your car there during the dates noted below.

“If vehicles are found to be in the way, the work could be rescheduled or even cancelled.

“If you need access to an affected premises, this may be possible at times, with agreement from the Traffic Management Officer.”

