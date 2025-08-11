A Lancashire town has been ranked as one of the cheapest to buy a charming cottage.

With their quirkiness and charm, living in a cottage is a dream for many people, and analysis by a property website has pinpointed locations in Britain where home buyers are most likely to snap one up at a bargain price.

North Lanarkshire in Scotland topped Zoopla’s affordability list, with a cottage typically priced at £83,500.

This is followed by Sunderland in the North East of England where those looking for a cottage could expect to pay an average of £115,000.

In the North West of England, Blackburn with Darwen is a hotspot for buyer inquiries, with an average asking price for a cottage at £157,500. | Adobe Stock

The “cottagecore” aesthetic that romanticises rural life and encourages simple living and traditional skills has become a popular trend in recent years.

Some cottage buyers may also have inspiration from the cosy, rural home depicted in romantic comedy film The Holiday, starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz.

Zoopla said that “cottage” was the fourth most-searched for term on its website in 2024.

Zoopla said that the term “cottage” was the fourth most-searched for term on its website in 2024. | Pexels

Other areas in England where cottages are typically the least expensive, according to Zoopla are as follows:

East of England, Welwyn Hatfield, £662,500.

North East, Northumberland, £300,000.

North West, Cheshire West and Chester, £375,000.

Daniel Copley, a consumer expert at Zoopla, said: “Our data shows a clear and sustained appetite for the cottagecore lifestyle, a trend that shows no signs of slowing down.

“While the dream of a quaint, rural cottage is often associated with high prices, our analysis highlights that affordability can still be found across the country.

“From the rolling hills of North Lanarkshire to the coastal charm of Sunderland, there are options for prospective buyers on a range of budgets.”