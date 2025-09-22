A 50ft sink hole which caused homes to be evacuated on a new estate in Darwen is being investigated by the Government’s coal mining watchdog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major incident was declared after the huge sinkhole appeared on Green Field, off Pole Lane, on Sunday morning (September 21).

Emergency services were called to the scene and seven homes were evacuated after the road surface collapsed on the Taylor’s Green development, built by Tilia Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six homes remain evacuated and Blackburn with Darwen Council said it is supporting these families while it continues to work with partners and specialists at the site.

The cause of the sinkhole is being investigated by the developer and the Mining Remediation Authority, said Blackburn with Darwen Council | Blackburn with Darwen Council

The council said the ‘major incident’ has been ‘stood down’ and both the developer and the Mining Remediation Authority are now investigating what caused the collapse. The area was once used for mining and some residents have raised concerns that the land around Pole Lane might not be suitable for residential development.

The Mining Remediation Authority manage safety issues that have resulted from years of coal mining on the landscape, and the agency will examine whether past mining in the area is linked to the sinkhole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its latest statement, Blackburn with Darwen Council said: “We’ve received many comments from residents about the granting of planning permission at the site off Pole Lane.

“We want to reassure you that all planning applications are subject to rigorous assessment, including statutory consultation with key agencies.

“Planning permission is only ever granted if the application meets all requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cause of the sinkhole is being investigated by the developer and the Mining Remediation Authority.

“Our priority is the safety of our residents and we are supporting those who have been evacuated.”