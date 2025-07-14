Highways England give update on when traffic will start moving on M6 after crash between Preston and Lancaster

Published 14th Jul 2025, 12:35 BST
Highways England have issued an update about when traffic is likely to start moving on the M6.

The North West Air Ambulance, police and National Highways are on the M6 after a serious crash closed the motorway and the A6 between Preston and Lancaster.

Early indications show the road is unlikely to reopen before 1pm but this could much later as emergency services are still on the scene.

