Heavy traffic was building on the M6, M61 and the M55 following a crash near Preston.

A crash on the M6 northbound closed several lanes near junction 31 on Wednesday afternoon.

All lanes have since reopened, but heavy traffic remained in the area, with congestion backing up to junction 29.

Traffic was also building on the M55 to junction 2 and the M61 to junction 9 as motorists attempted to join the M6.

Delays of approximately 20 minutes were reported on the M6, with average speeds of around 10mph.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “Thank you for your patience whilst we dealt with the incident.”