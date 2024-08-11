Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heavy traffic was building on M6, M55 and M61 as thousands of people travelled to Blackpool Air Show.

Delays of more than 20 minutes were building on the M6 northbound between junctions 32 and 28 at around 11.30am on Sunday.

Congestion was also growing on the M61 northbound as motorists attempted to join the M6, with traffic backing up to junction 8.

Heavy traffic was building on M6, M55 and M61 on Sunday morning | National Highways/ AA

Similarly, queues were building the M55 westbound between junctions 1 and 2 as people travelled to Blackpool Air Show.

The resort’s spectacular annual Air Show - which features an array of magnificent flying machines starts at 2pm.

Visitors will be treated to an awesome aerial display by the Red Arrows who will be closing today’s show at around 5pm.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event, with last year’s Air Show attracting an estimated 350,000 people to the Promenade over the two days.