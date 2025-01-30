Crash closes Inskip Road from Salwick Road to Higham Side Road in Preston as motorists advised to steer clear

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 30th Jan 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 10:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists have been urged to avoid a in Preston that is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

Inskip Road from Salwick Road to Higham Side Road in Preston is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Inskip Road from Salwick Road to Higham Side Road in Preston is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.Inskip Road from Salwick Road to Higham Side Road in Preston is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.
Inskip Road from Salwick Road to Higham Side Road in Preston is currently closed due to a road traffic collision. | Google

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “ We want to update you and let you know that Inskip road from Salwick road to Higham side road in Preston is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation.”

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

They advised motorists to look for an alternative route, drive carefully and leave plenty of extra time to get to their destination.

London Road in Preston is also currently closed following a crash earlier this morning.

Related topics:LancashirePreston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice