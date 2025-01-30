Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists have been urged to avoid a in Preston that is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

Inskip Road from Salwick Road to Higham Side Road in Preston is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

Inskip Road from Salwick Road to Higham Side Road in Preston is currently closed due to a road traffic collision. | Google

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “ We want to update you and let you know that Inskip road from Salwick road to Higham side road in Preston is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation.”

They advised motorists to look for an alternative route, drive carefully and leave plenty of extra time to get to their destination.

London Road in Preston is also currently closed following a crash earlier this morning.