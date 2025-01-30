Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A crash has closed a busy road in Preston this morning as police deal with the incident.

London Road, which links to Walton-le-Dale and London way, to gain access into the city centre has closed following the collision.

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “London Road at Preston is closed whilst we deal with a road traffic collision.

“Please avoid the area and we will provide an update when possible.”

Anyone travelling in this direction is asked to find an alternative route.

This is a breaking incident with more details to follow.