Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Disruption from Manchester Airport’s major power cut continued to affect thousands of travellers on Monday.

Among them were people awaiting alternative departures after Sunday’s wave of cancellations, and those whose flights went ahead but their checked-in luggage was not put on to the plane.

Airline Jet2.com said it “may take some time” for all baggage to reach passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the queues at Manchester Airport on Sunday morning. Picture: @JoeHypershell | @JoeHypershell

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What happened?

The power outage, which hit systems in the early hours of Sunday, meant that about 70 departures and 50 arrivals were axed, according to aviation analytics company Cirium.

No flights left from two of Manchester Airport’s three terminals for several hours, leading to huge queues and the failure of baggage systems.

Flights are operating normally on Monday, with a handful of further cancellations.

What did Manchester Airport say about the cancellations?

Manchester Airport said in a statement it “would like to apologise to all those affected” by Sunday’s incident, and Monday’s flight operations are “expected to run as usual”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement continued: “Airlines will be in touch with passengers to rearrange cancelled flights as we work with airlines, their baggage handling agents and other partners to make sure passengers whose bags did not make it on to their flights are reunited with their belongings as soon as possible.”

What was the cause of the power cut?

Managing director Chris Woodroofe told BBC News a “fault with a cable had caused a power surge that took down security systems and baggage screening”.

He said there would be an investigation into what happened.

What are my rights if I was affected by the cancellations?

If you are wondering whether to claim a full refund or reschedule your holiday, this depends on personal circumstances.

There are several factors you can consider making this decision:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refund amount - if the travel operator is offering a full refund, this could be financially more appealing, especially if you are uncertain about your future travel plans.

Availability - consider if the dates the travel operator offers you are a suitable alternative date for your original trip. If the new dates do not align with your schedule, rescheduling might not be a viable option.

Change fees - check if the travel operator is waiving any change fees for rescheduling. Some operators might impose fees for changing travel dates, which could impact your decision.

Travel insurance - if you have travel insurance, review your policy to see if it covers cancellations or changes due to unforeseen circumstances. This might influence your decision to reschedule or opt for a refund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chaotic scene as gates had to be dumped at Terminal 2 gates. | Submit

A spokesperson for Claims.co.uk said: “Whilst booking a package holiday can slash the cost of going away, if your flight is cancelled you can risk having your whole holiday cancelled or rearranged.

“If you have booked a package holiday and your flights are cancelled, you have the rights to either claim a full refund, a reroute of the trip destination and potentially compensation from the airline.

“However, in these specific circumstances, delays and cancellations caused by air traffic control restrictions are considered an ‘extraordinary circumstance’ and therefore do not qualify for compensation.”

In cases of flight delays and flight cancellations due to an ‘extraordinary circumstance,’ the airline must provide you with additional services, depending on the length of your delay and waiting time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These additional services include free meals and refreshments, which you are entitled to when your flight is delayed by at least two hours.

Manchester Airport said in a statement it “would like to apologise to all those affected” by Sunday’s incident

Passengers should also receive a free overnight accommodation and a transfer to and from the airport if the flight is shifted to the next day.

The spokesperson added: “If a travel operator needs to cancel a package holiday for any reason, they are required to notify you as soon as possible and without undue delay. This is to ensure that you have enough time to help you make alternative arrangements or seek refunds.

"However, in many people's case due to the disruption, if you are at the airport when the flight is cancelled, it is advised that you contact your travel company straight away to talk through your options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If the delay lasts more than five hours, but is not actually cancelled, you should also be able to choose not to travel and get a full refund on your ticket.”

If your flight cannot be rearranged, meaning your whole holiday must be cancelled, then the travel company must offer an alternative holiday if possible, or a refund of the full package price, not just the flight part.

Disruption from Manchester Airport’s major power cut continued to affect thousands of travellers on Monday (Credit: Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.com) | Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.com

If you received less than 14 days’ notice of the cancellation, you can claim compensation.

This can be awarded in pounds or euros depending on where your flight was due to depart from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards are according to the following scale:

£220 / €250 for all flights of 1,500km or less (e.g. Glasgow to Amsterdam);

£350 / €400 for all flights between 1,500km and 3,500km (e.g. East Midlands to Marrakech);