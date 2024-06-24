Ringway roadworks in Preston for 12 weeks as work takes place on new Animate cinema
The works will see a lane closure in place along a stretch of Ringway for 12 weeks from today until Monday, September 16.
The lane closure will be in place from Lime House and St Paul’s Square, while work takes place on the entrance to a new underground car park for the new Animate cinema and leisure complex.
Preston City Council is advising those travelling along the route to expect delays and allow more time for journeys.
A Council spokesperson said: “For 12-weeks, from Monday, June 24 to Monday, September 16, there will be a lane closure on Ringway going west between Lime House and St. Paul’s Square.
“This will allow works on the entrance of a new underground car park to take place at Animate, a new entertainment and leisure complex for the city.
“Please allow more time for your journey and we apologise for any inconvenience.”
