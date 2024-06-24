LEP

A major route through Preston city centre will see disruption for three months as roadworks get under way today.

The works will see a lane closure in place along a stretch of Ringway for 12 weeks from today until Monday, September 16.

The lane closure will be in place from Lime House and St Paul’s Square, while work takes place on the entrance to a new underground car park for the new Animate cinema and leisure complex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LEP

Preston City Council is advising those travelling along the route to expect delays and allow more time for journeys.

A Council spokesperson said: “For 12-weeks, from Monday, June 24 to Monday, September 16, there will be a lane closure on Ringway going west between Lime House and St. Paul’s Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will allow works on the entrance of a new underground car park to take place at Animate, a new entertainment and leisure complex for the city.