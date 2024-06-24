The cyclist, a 15-year-old boy, was airlifted to hospital after he was knocked down by a BMW in Brown Street, Accrington on Saturday afternoon | LEP

A 15-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after he was knocked off his bike by a suspected drink driver.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene in Brown Street, Accrington where the boy was struck by a BMW around 4pm on Saturday.

Officers closed the road while ambulance crews treated the injured youngster. He was then airlifted to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Lancashire Police said the driver of the BMW, a local man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs and driving without due care. He remains in custody.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4pm on Saturday to a collision in Brown Street, Accrington between a BMW and a cyclist.

“The cyclist, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to hospital where he remains.