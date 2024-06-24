Boy airlifted to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and BMW driver arrested after crash in Accrington

The cyclist, a 15-year-old boy, was airlifted to hospital after he was knocked down by a BMW in Brown Street, Accrington on Saturday afternoon
The cyclist, a 15-year-old boy, was airlifted to hospital after he was knocked down by a BMW in Brown Street, Accrington on Saturday afternoon | LEP
A 15-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after he was knocked off his bike by a suspected drink driver.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene in Brown Street, Accrington where the boy was struck by a BMW around 4pm on Saturday.

The cyclist, a 15-year-old boy, was airlifted to hospital after he was knocked down by a BMW in Brown Street, Accrington on Saturday afternoonThe cyclist, a 15-year-old boy, was airlifted to hospital after he was knocked down by a BMW in Brown Street, Accrington on Saturday afternoon
The cyclist, a 15-year-old boy, was airlifted to hospital after he was knocked down by a BMW in Brown Street, Accrington on Saturday afternoon | LEP

Officers closed the road while ambulance crews treated the injured youngster. He was then airlifted to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Lancashire Police said the driver of the BMW, a local man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs and driving without due care. He remains in custody.

The 15-year-old was airlifted to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital where he remains in a serious conditionThe 15-year-old was airlifted to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital where he remains in a serious condition
The 15-year-old was airlifted to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital where he remains in a serious condition | LEP

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4pm on Saturday to a collision in Brown Street, Accrington between a BMW and a cyclist.

“The cyclist, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to hospital where he remains.

“The driver of the BMW, a local man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of driving – excess drugs and driving without due care and remains in custody.”

