Boy airlifted to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and BMW driver arrested after crash in Accrington
Police and paramedics rushed to the scene in Brown Street, Accrington where the boy was struck by a BMW around 4pm on Saturday.
Officers closed the road while ambulance crews treated the injured youngster. He was then airlifted to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
Lancashire Police said the driver of the BMW, a local man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs and driving without due care. He remains in custody.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4pm on Saturday to a collision in Brown Street, Accrington between a BMW and a cyclist.
“The cyclist, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to hospital where he remains.
“The driver of the BMW, a local man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of driving – excess drugs and driving without due care and remains in custody.”