Search dogs are hunting through the smoldering wreckage of a city centre building after a huge fire in Preston last night.

Fire crews remain at the scene off Church Street where a derelict building was engulfed in flames at around 6.15pm.

Efforts continued through the night with crews deploying the ‘stinger’ to dampen down any hot spots, while police maintained cordons on a number of streets.

Most of the roads have since reopened, including Church Street and Manchester Road, but Shepherd Street - closest to the scene - remains closed.

The fire service said the cause is currently unknown, but an investigation alongside Lancashire Police will take place after the building is deemed safe.

Pictures from the scene last night showed huge flames ripping through the derelict building as thick plumes of smoke filled the city streets.

Search dogs hunt for casualties

Police officers at the scene said they were working on the assumption that no one was injured in the blaze, but were unable to confirm this until the building is searched this morning.

In an update at 9am this morning, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said search dogs will be used to hunt through the wreckage for any casualties this morning.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 6.18pm yesterday, four fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge and Blackpool, along with two aerial ladder platforms, the stinger, and the drone were called to a derelict building fire on Church Street, Preston.

“Firefighters used two jets. The stinger was being used to continue to damp down hot spots.

“Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform and a thermal imaging camera to further monitor the fire, and at this time, no further hotspots have been found.

“The search dogs will be attending shortly. Crews remain in attendance.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be established.”

Lancashire Police said a joint investigation is now under way to establish the cause of the fire and the force is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for the force said: “At 6.31pm yesterday (November 12) we were called to reports of a fire in a derelict building on Church Street, Preston.

“Our officers and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attended, with a cordon put in place.

“A joint investigation is underway between the police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.

“If you have any information that could help us in our enquiries please call 101 quoting log 1197 of November 12.”