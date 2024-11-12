Firefighters tackle huge fire at derelict building on Church Street, Preston
Huge flames can be seen pouring out of the top of a building in Church Street.
Initial reports feared the blaze was at the former Dog Inn but nearby residents said the fire was actually at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway.
Firefighters from across Central Lancashire are at the scene and trying to put out the blaze as plumes of smoke pour from the burning derelict pub which sits next door to popular takeaway Sandos.
It is not yet know how the fire started or if anyone is injured.
The police helicopter can seen flying over the blaze.
