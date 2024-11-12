Firefighters tackle huge fire at derelict building on Church Street, Preston

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 12th Nov 2024, 19:07 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 19:38 GMT
Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze which has ripped through a derelict building in Preston City Centre.
Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, PrestonFirefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston
Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston | nw

Huge flames can be seen pouring out of the top of a building in Church Street.

Initial reports feared the blaze was at the former Dog Inn but nearby residents said the fire was actually at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway.

Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, PrestonFirefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston
Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston | nw

Firefighters from across Central Lancashire are at the scene and trying to put out the blaze as plumes of smoke pour from the burning derelict pub which sits next door to popular takeaway Sandos.

It is not yet know how the fire started or if anyone is injured.

The police helicopter can seen flying over the blaze.

MORE TO FOLLOW

