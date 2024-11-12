6 gobsmacking images showing the extent of fire at derelict building in Preston City Centre

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 12th Nov 2024, 19:54 GMT

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze in Preston City Centre.

These 6 gobsmacking images capture by report Naomi Moon show the extent of the fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway.

Initial reports feared the blaze was at the former Dog Inn.

Police and fire crews are currently at the scene.

It is not known how the fire started or if anyone has been injured.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston

1. Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston

Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston | nw Photo: nw

Photo Sales
Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston

2. Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston

Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston | nw Photo: nw

Photo Sales
Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston

3. Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston

Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston | nw Photo: nw

Photo Sales
Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston

4. Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston

Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston | nw Photo: nw

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:FirePrestonLancashire FirefightersLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice