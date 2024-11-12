These 6 gobsmacking images capture by report Naomi Moon show the extent of the fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway.

Initial reports feared the blaze was at the former Dog Inn.

Police and fire crews are currently at the scene.

It is not known how the fire started or if anyone has been injured.

MORE TO FOLLOW

1 . Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston | nw Photo: nw Photo Sales

2 . Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston | nw Photo: nw Photo Sales

3 . Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston | nw Photo: nw Photo Sales