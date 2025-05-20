Chorley Council is planning to make changes to several local car parks to improve access, support long-stay parking and better meet the needs of residents, businesses, and visitors.

A public consultation is being launched today and will run for 21 days, on proposed changes to car parking within the town.

The proposed variation order would change the way the following car parks are used:

Hallgate, Ackhurst Lodge and Yarrow car park – These car parks would become off-street car parks with long stay tariffs available seven days a week.

This change would bring these car parks in line with other long stay car parks across the area. It also helps cover maintenance costs, and the money raised can go towards improvements such as better lighting and resurfacing.

Arley Street – This car park would become an off-street long stay car park from Monday to Friday (8am-5pm) and Saturday (9am-1pm), with a long stay tariff. This change helps replace long stay parking lost at Farrington Street and Back Mount car parks.

Arley Street’s central location will offer a good alternative for long-stay parking, especially for town centre workers and visitors ensuring that they continue to have convenient and accessible long stay parking options during peak hours.

Sandham Street – This car park would become off-street permit only car park, open seven days a week. Changing to permit-only will help prevent misuse by non-residents and businesses with permits have reliable access to parking.

The income will also help with upkeep and repairs. This car park will be for eligible properties only and terms and conditions apply.

Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Alistair Bradley, said: “These proposed changes are part of the council’s efforts to improve parking across Chorley as well as making it fairer and more efficient.

“We want to make sure there are enough spaces for those who need them the most – whether it’s for shopping, work or living nearby – whilst also supporting the upkeep and improvement of our facilities.”

He added: “By introducing long-stay options in key locations and permit-only areas where needed, we are able to create a more balanced and reliable parking offer for everyone who uses our town.”

Residents and businesses can have their say during the public consultation by submitting their comments in writing stating the grounds for objection or support to Legal Services at the following address: Town Hall, Market Street, Chorley, PR7 1DP within 21 days following the date of the Notice (20 May) or via email at [email protected].

These changes are due to come into effect on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.