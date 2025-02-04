Car parks in Chorley will see changes implemented in the coming months.

The car parks located behind the Town Hall are proposed to change from long stay to short stay on Tuesday, April 1.

Chorley Town Hall car parks will be changing from long stay to short stay from April. | Chorley Council

This is to allow for more people to make shorter and more regular trips to the town centre and support the town centre traders.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: “Looking ahead to our exciting town centre improvement works, which will see the site of Cleveland Street car park transformed into a new town square, we are re-designating our Farrington Street and Back Mount Street car parks to ensure that people can still have ample short stay car parks when visiting the town centre.”

The council is investigating a range of other opportunities to ensure that sufficient car parking is retained both during the town centre improvement works and into the future.

In November 2023, Chorley was awarded £20 million by the government for regeneration of the town centre.

The funding will focus on three schemes within the town centre:

The formation of a new civic square in front of the historic town hall which will act as a new destination in the town, with event, residential and commercial space plus parking.

A residential scheme on the site of the council’s current depot on Bengal Street. Delivering high-quality energy efficient homes in the town centre, enhancing the opportunity for people to live and work centrally.

The refurbishment of the council’s Union Street offices with potential to attract tenants who may be interested in operating from an accessible town centre location.

The full project is expected to cost circa £40m, with £20m provided from the government and the remaining funding to be met by Chorley Council.

Short stay car parks will operate from Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm and on Saturdays from 8am to 1pm. | Chorley Council

Long stay car park permits will no longer be valid on Farrington Street or Back Mount Street from 1 April 2025 and all permit holders have been contacted directly about the change.

Short stay car parks will operate from Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm and on Saturdays from 8am to 1pm.

You can find a full list of the council’s car parks HERE.