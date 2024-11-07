M6 closure causing 11 miles of delays along A6 as thousands of lorries diverted off motorway towards Preston
Thousands of vehicles and hundreds of lorries heading south on the M6 towards Preston are being diverted off the motorway at junction 33 (Lancaster South) and along the A6 which runs parallel.
It’s causing severe congestion along the single-lane A6 with traffic queued for 11 miles through Hollins Lane, Cabus, Garstang, Catterall, Bilsborrow, Barton and Broughton, where the diverted traffic rejoins the M6 at junction 32 in Preston.
Traffic was at a standstill for much of the morning rush hour and congestion continues with long tailbacks along the route this afternoon.
Back roads between Garstang and north Preston are also reportedly busy with traffic as motorists try to navigate around the congested A6.
One frustrated motorist travelling from Garstang said it took an hour to reach the Broughton roundabout where the M55 meets the M6 at Preston.
Diversion route
- Exit the M6 at J33 (Lancaster South)
- At the roundabout take the first exit at A6 Garstang, Blackpool, Fleetwood
- Follow the A6 southbound through Garstang, Bilsborrow, Barton, Broughton to M55 J1 (Broughton)
- Take the first roundabout exit for Birmingham M6
- Follow the M55 to re-join the M6 J32, heading south towards Birmingham