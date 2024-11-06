One person sadly died after a lorry collided with several vehicles on the M6 near Garstang.

The collision occurred between junctions 32 (Broughton) and 33 (Hampson Green) at around 11.20am on Wednesday.

Lancashire Police later confirmed one person had sadly died following the incident and several others had suffered “serious injuries”.

A spokesman for the force said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected at this time.”

