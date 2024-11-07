M6 update as Lancashire Police confirm lorry driver killed and others seriously injured in 10-vehicle crash

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 7th Nov 2024, 10:10 BST
Police have today confirmed the number of casualties after a fatal crash involving a lorry and nine other vehicles on the M6 in Lancashire yesterday.

Lancashire Police said the lorry driver, a man in his 50s, died at the scene on the motorway near Garstang at around 11.20am on Wednesday.

The force said two other people, the driver of a Ford Transit, a man in his 40s, and the driver of a Suzuki Swift, a woman in her 40s, suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital. Three other people suffered more minor injuries.

The M6 was closed a after lorry crashed through the central reservation near Prestonplaceholder image
The M6 was closed a after lorry crashed through the central reservation near Preston | Kelvin Stuttard

The southbound carriageway remains completely closed for surface repairs between junctions 33 (Lancaster South, Garstang) and 32 (Preston, M55) after a lorry overturned and crashed through the central reservation onto the opposite carriageway at around 11.20am.

Two lanes of the northbound carriageway are now open, and one remains closed next to the central reservation as repairs to the barrier continue today.

In an update this morning, National Highways said the southbound carriageway “will be closed throughout the day” due to ongoing repairs at the scene.

Police appeal

A police spokesperson said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a collision on the M6 motorway.

“We were called at about 11.20am yesterday (Wednesday, November 6) to reports of a serious collision on the motorway close to junction 33.

“The collision involved an HGV travelling northbound which crossed onto the southbound carriageway and collided with a number of other vehicles.

“Sadly, the driver of the HGV, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Two other people, the driver of a Ford Transit, a man in his 40s, and the driver of a Suzuki Swift, a woman in her 40s, suffered serious injuries.

“Three other people suffered more minor injuries. A total of ten vehicles were involved in the collision.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected at this time.”

A lorry driver in his 50s died at the scene and two other people, the driver of a Ford Transit, a man in his 40s, and the driver of a Suzuki Swift, a woman in her 40s, suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital. A further three people suffered more minor injuries.placeholder image
A lorry driver in his 50s died at the scene and two other people, the driver of a Ford Transit, a man in his 40s, and the driver of a Suzuki Swift, a woman in her 40s, suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital. A further three people suffered more minor injuries. | LEP

Supt Hassan Khan, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Operations Dept said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with the loved ones of the driver who sadly died and with all those affected by this tragic incident. Our investigation into what caused this collision is ongoing.

“Work is still ongoing to repair the road so I would urge people to avoid the area if they can or check before you travel. I appreciate the delays are frustrating, but safety work needs to be completed before the road can open again.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the collision, and who has not yet spoken to police, to get in touch.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information can call us on 101 quoting log 0564 of November 6.

You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]

