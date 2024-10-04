Burnley's first public library to be sold off at auction - here's the guide price
The former Colne Road Library building in Burnley was closed by Lancashire County Council as a library in 2008 and handed over for use by community groups. Now the detached stone-built premises extending to approximately 2960 sq ft will appear in the next online property auction to be held by auction house Pugh on October 16, with a guide price of £150,000.
The auctioneer describes the property as “in good condition internally although does require some minor repair works and lends itself to a variety of future uses including possible residential development, subject to consents.”
The building was constructed in 1924 as the town’s first municipal library and was followed six years later by the opening of Burnley Central Library.
Ed Feather from Pugh said: “The former library is in a busy area with a mix of residential neighbourhoods, shops and other amenities. It’s a really historic building and part of the town’s municipal heritage so it would be great to see it get a new lease of life and become an asset to the community once again, as well as generating much needed funds for Lancashire County Council.
He added: “Subject to a buyer gaining the relevant planning consent, there are a range of potential future uses that this building would lend itself to, including residential development. We are excited to see who buys it – and what the next chapter will hold for the former library.”
The next Pugh auction, which includes the former Colne Road Library in Burnley, has new lots added daily and will be held on 16 October atwww.pugh-auctions.com
