The Gazette sits down for an interview with drag sensation Titty Kaka to discuss their 10 year career in the industry ahead of the launch of their brand new book, Delusions From a Decade in Drag...

Drag star Titty Kaka sits down with The Gazette ahead of book launch

The Gazette:Hi Titty, congratulations on your 10 year anniversary as a drag superstar! What got you into drag performance in the first place?

Titty Kaka:Thank you! I originally trained as a dancer in all different styles looking to break into the entertainment industry. It just so happened that the first audition I went to in May 2014 was for Funny Girls in Blackpool. At the time they only had a drag performer spot available and the person I was replacing had been there for 14 years so I was well and truly thrown in at the deep-end! I’ve always loved the idea of performing and kicking my face front-row centre in a feather backpack was a great start!

G:How does it feel to be launching your book where you first started performing - in Blackpool?

TK:It really does feel somewhat surreal as, like with most things, I never really set out to write a book. What started as a few handout sheets for the planned workshop weekender, quickly gathered traction and snowballed into the publication. As a celebratory milestone for my career it also feels like a full-circle moment to launch it in Blackpool where it all began.

G:You’ve also just finished hosting a ‘Workshop Weekender’ as part of Queer Amusements, helping new performers build their own drag personas. How was that?

TK:Because drag and persona are something incredibly unique and varied for each different performer, it was hard to anticipate who would be attending and what experience everyone had. Naively, in my head it would be a room fully of performers wanting to further develop their personas and careers, however it was such a great surprise to find that a few of the participants had never performed in drag or had no intention of creating an alter ego, but just found the idea of drag very interesting. Regardless it lead to some very in-depth rich creatively conversations with a group of people with so many varied experiences. Being able to see people flourish and grow ideas or challenge they own way of perceiving themselves was a true honour. One of the participants after the workshop said it had been like therapy for them and honestly I think it was a cathartic process for most if not all involved. At the end of the first day, I got into Drag slowly in-front of them as they asked questions and wrote things down. It was great to almost demystify this intimate process for everyone regardless if they would go to apply makeup or not.

G:What makes Blackpool so special for you?

TK:I’m originally from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, however Titty was born in the dressing room at Funny Girls so I like to see Blackpool as almost a second home, and the North Pier is definitely listed on Titty’s birth certificate for location. I had just turned 18 and it was the first time I had left my family to live alone so my time at Blackpool felt like a real freedom to get out, learn and perform 6 nights a week.

G:What’s been the highlight of your career so far?

TK:Other than unboxing the physical copy of my book, and seeing the gold foil glisten in the sun, there are so many to choose from. Performing at the VOGUE Paris Foundation Gala in 2018 in Paris was a real pinch-me moment. Brushing shoulders with the celebs and fashion icons to then see my arse printed across a double spread in a VOGUE Paris Issue is something I’ll cherish. Also more recently being ‘The Diva’ as part of the cast onboard the Virgin Voyages fleet bringing 2 brand-new ships into operation creating events and contributing to the entertainment offerings onboard the fleet that is currently shaking up the travel industry feels like a real achievement.

G:What are you looking forward to doing next?

TK:There are so many exciting things on the horizon. Creating theatre and finding a flow of performing back in England and specifically Blackpool. I’m looking forward to sharing the book with everyone and to enjoy some rest after a few intense months of work. Ultimately, creatively collaborating with Harry Clayton-Wright to bring more opportunities to newer performers and also to create some new inspiring pieces of theatre!

Titty Kaka's brand new book, Delusions From a Decade in Drag, is out on Friday, October 4. A book launch event will take place at Blackpool's Aunty Social on 4th. More information at: https://queeramusements.com/